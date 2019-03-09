LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - It was normal patrol day on Saturday for Laurens police officers Barak McLain and Tyler Smith. The two officers were in their cruiser when they happened upon a scene on Sullivan Street: children outside, enjoying a game of basketball.
Laurens police chief Chrissie Cofield says McLain and Smith decided they wanted to join in on the fun, so they took some time out of their patrol to shoot hoops with the kids. The moment was captured on video by a neighbor, who sent it in to FOX Carolina.
Cofield says this is part of LPD's emphasis on community partnerships and support.
"This is only achieved when we develop a relationship with the individuals we serve. I am happy officers McLain and Smith enjoyed a game of basketball with the children but I’m not surprised because this is what we do," said Cofield. "We are developing relationship with everyone we serve children, young adults, and beyond. They are what makes LPD great!"
