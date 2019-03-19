LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department has asked for help tracking down family members of an officer who was killed in the line of duty nearly a century ago.
On Tuesday, the police department announced they are trying to find the family of fallen officer Hosea Ocola Martin.
Officer Martin was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 14, 1921.
"He was trying to apprehend suspected liquor runners and they set up some type of road block to stop the vehicle and then the vehicle went around, the two occupants fired and struck him in the stomach and he later succumbed to his injuries," said Chief Chrissie Cofield.
The department wants to honor Martin's bravery and sacrifice by inducting him into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in Columbia in May.
The process started years ago but the nomination needed to be resubmitted, in that time officers were trying to track down family.
"It was an honor, so amazing they're wanting to do that for him after so many years," said Angie Crowder.
Crowder is Martin's great-great granddaughter and doesn't know much about her dad's lineage but she does remember her telling her a story 20 years ago about a family member that died in the line of duty.
She wants to be at the ceremony because she thinks she may be the last living family member in the area.
"Hosea Martin's wife, I think she passed away before him or a few months after Hosea was killed and then the children some of them were adopted out and some of them were sent to Connie Maxwell to the children's home," Crowder said.
She has never seen a picture or any items thought to be Martin's.
The police department said Officer Martin was survived by a wife, Julia Mae (Sanders) Martin, and four children: Lois Martin, Jerry Benjamin Martin, Nell Martin, Rossie Martin, Woodrow Martin, and Marie Martin.
Anyone with contact information for the Martin family is asked to call Lieutenant Shane Martin or Chief Chrissie Cofield at 864-984-3532.
Police said they have nominated Martin for induction into the law enforcement hall of fame and are trying to track down any living relatives.
