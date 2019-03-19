LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department has asked for help tracking down family members of an officer who was killed in the line of duty nearly a century ago.
On Tuesday, the police department announced they are trying to find the family of fallen officer Hosea Ocola Martin.
Officer Martin was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 14, 1921.
The police department said Officer Martin was survived by a wife, Julia Mae (Sanders) Martin, and four children: Lois Martin, Jerry Benjamin Martin, Nell Martin, Rossie Martin, Woodrow Martin, and Marie Martin.
Anyone with contact information for the Martin family is asked to call Lieutenant Shane Martin or Chief Chrissie Cofield at 864-984-3532.
Police said they have nominated Martin for induction into the law enforcement hall of fame and are trying to track down any living relatives.
