LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 announced Monday that the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be held on June 4 at 10 a.m. on the field at KC Hanna Stadium.
Seniors will receive a set number of tickets for family members to attend and a live stream of the ceremony will also be provided. All spectators will be required to wear face masks and maintain space between seats.
Students are not required to participate and can opt to have their diplomas mailed to them.
Dr. Ameca Thomas, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning offered this statement on end-of-year activity at the school district:
Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. Our teachers, administrators, and staff are working incredibly hard to make remote learning a success under these circumstances. This is a challenging time for many children and parents, and I am grateful for all the educators, administrators, support staff, and parents who have gone the extra mile to keep children learning. While this is not how we planned to end the school year, we are grateful for the partnership of schools and families during these unprecedented times.
LCSD55 also released these key dates for students and parents to remember as the end of the school year approaches:
- May 15, 2020 – Last day of attendance for Seniors and last day for Seniors to turn in any assignments.
- May 18, 2020 – Grade 12 (Seniors) textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students pick up any personal belongings from the school.
- May 21, 2020 – Last day of required virtual teaching/instruction for all other students (teachers will focus on the social-emotional well-being of students for the remainder of the school calendar days).
- May 26, 2020 – Grades Pre-Kindergarten (3K, 4K, and 5K), 3rd, 6th, and 11th Final packet return, textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students in identified grades pick up any personal belongings from the school.
- May 27, 2020 – Grades 1st, 4th, 7th, and 10th Final packet return, textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students in identified grades pick up any personal belongings from the school.
- May 28, 2020 – Grades 2nd, 5th, 8th, and 9th Final packet return, textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students in identified grades pick up any personal belongings from the school.
- June 4, 2020 – Report cards mailed.
- June 4, 2020 – Graduation for the Class of 2020, to be held at 10:00 a.m. on the football field at K.C. Hanna Stadium. All seniors and their parents/guardians will be advised regarding the specific parameters and guidelines for the graduation ceremony. Anyone not receiving a ticket from a graduating senior is invited to watch a live stream of the graduation ceremony (details to be provided later).
- June 6, 2020 – Backup date for graduation in case of inclement weather on June 4, 2020 (all other details for graduation will remain the same).
MORE NEWS - SC woman arrested after police say she licked her hands, touched items in grocery store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.