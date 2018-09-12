A Laurens woman is behind bars facing charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On Monday, September 10, Laurens County deputies arrested Chasity Sherfield following an investigation into a runaway juvenile.

When the male juvenile went missing earlier that day, the parents called for authorities to begin searching after they found he ran away through his bedroom window.

The parents told investigators their son may have been with Sherfield, who had been in contact with the teen recently.

After a search of the area, the teen returned home and told investigators he was in a field.

Sherfield was eventually arrested and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

In addition to the criminal sexual conduct charge, Sherfield faces three charges of contributing to delinquency of a minor.