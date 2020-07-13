GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant has confirmed that two businesses have been ordered to close.
Fant says a cease and desist order was put into place on July 9 for Lavish Lounge and Dolce restaurant.
The order reportedly lists 'threat to public safety' and 'public nuisance,' as reasons for shutting down the businesses.
Lavish Lounge was the location of a deadly shooting on July 5. The Whitehorse Road nightclub had been hosting a concert in the early hours of the morning when gunfire erupted, injuring ten people and leaving two dead.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said his agency has received various calls in relation to fights and shootings in the past.
A security guard was shot in the early hours of July 4 at Dolce, which is just down the road from Lavish.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more on the orders.
