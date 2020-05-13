ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Police Week is upon us. Law enforcement and first responding agencies are teaming up to remember those killed in the line of duty in 2019.
According to odmp.org, 146 officers died in the line of duty last year.
A candlelight vigil was held outside of the Buncombe County Courthouse in Downtown Asheville, Wednesday evening. For two hours, patrol cars through College Street with the flashing lights to remember the fallen.
Unfortunately, many of the officers have become memories.
"Some of the people that have passed and things like that are part of our community. So it’s people we know,” said one bystander.
National Police week ends Saturday, May 16.
