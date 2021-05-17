SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department says they have received information about a possible telephone scam where scammers claim to be an investigator with the department.
Officers say that the scammer told people that his name was Investigator Steadman and advised them that a warrant had been issued for their arrest. The scammer then said they needed to pay a sum of money, according to officers.
According to people who received the call, the scammer's phone number appeared on caller ID as a number from the Spartanburg Police Department.
Officers say they will never attempt to collect fines over the phone, and no governmental agency or legitimate business will request people to pay a financial obligation using gift cards.
Citizens should not give any personal information over the telephone, according to officers. They add that this includes social security numbers, date of birth, ID numbers, or credit card information.
The Spartanburg Police Department asks anyone who received this call to contact them at 864-596-2035. Information about this scam can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office released information on a similar scam reported in Oconee County.
According to OCSO, citizens have reported scammers that claim to be working with law enforcement or some federal agency. Deputies say the scammers will inform victims that their person information, usually a social security number, has somehow been compromised and has been with connected with a crime out of state or at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The sheriff's office says that the scammer will also claim that due to this compromising information, a warrant has been issued against the victim and in order to clear up the warrant, the victims is asked to purchase gift cards. The victim is then asked to supply the number on the gift card to the scammer, according to deputies.
Deputies say that someone also reported a scammer calling to be working with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and told them that they needed to pay off a warrant issued due to the person not showing up in court.
Oconee County Sheriff's Office Master Deputy Jimmy Watt says that scammers try to create a sense of panic or urgency in order to pressure the victim.
"A law enforcement agency will not ask anyone to pay in order to have an arrest warrant recalled or the charges dropped. One of the surest ways to recognize a scam is by someone requesting payment with a pre-paid or a gift card. A legitimate business, organization or agency will not request payment using this method."
