Marion County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a deputy following an accident in Marion County.
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Johnathan David Price was killed in the line of duty following a motor vehicle crash.
The sheriff's office says Price, who was 29-years-old, had served in the sheriff's office since September 2020 and had previously served with the City of Dillon Police Department.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office posted about deputy Price's death saying in part, "Our hearts are heavy. Sheriff Koon and the LCSD family send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this very tragic time."
Price leaves behind a wife and three small children.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep his co-workers and family in your thoughts and prayers.
