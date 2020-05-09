Investigation on Mountainview Road in Boiling Springs

Investigation on Mountainview Road in Boiling Springs

 (FOX Carolina/ May 9, 2020)

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a scene in Boiling Springs late Saturday night.

We were first tipped off to the scene on Mountainview Road around 10:45 p.m. We called Spartanburg County dispatch, who were unable to release details. We also are awaiting a response from a public information officer from the sheriff's office.

Our photographer on scene confirmed several deputy vehicles and an ambulance responded.

Stay tuned for updates.

Coroner: Man dies after collision in Spartanburg

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.