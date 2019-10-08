LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A large law enforcement presence was reported by viewers in Spartanburg, on Tuesday. 

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were reportedly responding to a residence on Lilly Lane just before 8 p.m.

It is unclear what deputies are investigating, details were not immediately available. FOX Carolina has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

MORE NEWS

Spartanburg mother prays for arrest in son's four-year unsolved homicide case

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.