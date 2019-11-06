GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood District 50 says Northside Middle School was cleared by law enforcement Wednesday afternoon after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall.
According to a tweet from the district, the school was placed on a hold after the threat was found in a boys bathroom.
Northside is currently on a HOLD due to a threat being written on the boys bathroom wall. All of the students and staff are safe, but as a precaution law enforcement, district officials, and school administration are conducting a thorough search of the building. pic.twitter.com/zEwC1OeoyW— Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) November 6, 2019
Law enforcement were called to assist district officials and school administration to investigate the incident. After a thorough search of the building, the district says nothing 'out of the ordinary' was found.
The hold was lifted, and school resumed as normal.
Law enforcement and district officials have completed a thorough search of Northside. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Law enforcement has lifted the HOLD and the school has resumed normal operation. pic.twitter.com/A42Q7RQ4yy— Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) November 6, 2019
