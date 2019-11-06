Northside Middle School

Extra police at Northside Middle School on Wednesday (FOX Carolina/ March 27, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood District 50 says Northside Middle School was cleared by law enforcement Wednesday afternoon after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall. 

According to a tweet from the district, the school was placed on a hold after the threat was found in a boys bathroom. 

Law enforcement were called to assist district officials and school administration to investigate the incident. After a thorough search of the building, the district says nothing 'out of the ordinary' was found. 

The hold was lifted, and school resumed as normal. 

