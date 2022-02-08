GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Rotary Club of Greenville held an awards ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
During this ceremony, Honorary Officer Bennett Gulyas with the Mauldin Police Department was recognized as the 2021 Rotary Officer of the year! Gulyas is a five-year-old battling a congenital heart disorder who was recently made an honorary officer.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis also presented deputy Kyle Alexander the Deputy of the Year Award at the ceremony. According to Lewis, Alexander made 124 arrests, issued 71 tickets and issued 205 arrest warrants in 2021. He added that these numbers do not include arrests and warrants that involved group collaboration.
During Alexander's arrests, he was able to seize the following:
- 1,119.7 grams of marijuana
- 2,160 grams of THC
- 73.3 grams of MDMA
- 325.9 grams of powder cocaine
- 72.6 grams of crack cocaine
- 2,329.2 grams of methamphetamine
- 75.02 grams of fentanyl
- 14.3 grams of heroin
- 373.5 grams of liquid codeine and 91 pills
- Over 14,500 dollars in narcotics-related funds
- 37 firearms
- Over 4000 dollars’ worth of stolen property.
Alexander is also a member of the SWAT team and the Directed Patrol Unit. Lewis said he helped lead investigations such as recent social media narcotic stings.
