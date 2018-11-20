Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police officers and law enforcement officers from across Anderson County members served the community Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday.
According to a news release, the officers gathered at the Good Neighbor Cupboard to pick up meal baskets to deliver to community members in need.
The Anderson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 put the baskets together on Monday. The Lodge donated money to the Cupboard to help fund the baskets.
The food basket giveaway partnership between the Cupboard and FOP has been ongoing for more than 20 years.
Officials said the baskets will be distributed all over Anderson County.
