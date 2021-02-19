GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department says that a suspect is wanted after failing to stop for officers and leading them on a chase on Friday afternoon.
According to GPD, officers tried to stop a vehicle they confirmed as stolen at the Sleep Inn. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene down Highway 291, hitting a patrol car in the process.
Police say the suspect continued to flee along Laurens Rd. and continue into Mauldin where the vehicle was abandoned.
Law enforcement in the Mauldin area is currently searching for the suspect, according to Greenville police.
Police confirmed that no injuries occurred during the chase.
