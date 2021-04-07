DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Duncan PD are responding to a standoff at a hotel in Duncan.
According to the sheriff's office captain, deputies responded to WoodSpring Suites on Frontage Road to serve a warrant in conjunction with Duncan PD. The individual is armed and has refused to come out of his room.
People staying in rooms have been evacuated, the hotel is surrounded by law enforcement, and an ambulance is on standby.
Law enforcement have not identified the individual but the an officer says they have been looking for the individual for about 8 months now.
FOX Carolina crews are on scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
More news: ACLU sues McMaster for ordering state workers' office return
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.