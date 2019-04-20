PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department says the suspect in a murder-kidnapping case was found dead in North Carolina along with the woman they say was his kidnapping victim.

Pickens PD says officers were in Columbus County, NC working with deputies there when they learned that suspect Marco Vaught was at his home in the area, and had Rebecca Purry with him. PPD says deputies went to the home and tried to communicate with Vaught for several hours, but got no response.

Eventually, PPD says law enforcement made entry into the home and found both Vaught and Purry dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Vaught went on the run earlier in the week after reportedly killing Purry's aunt, Claudette Purry, on April 17. Pickens police say Rebecca Purry was his ex-girlfriend. This incident was also not the first time he has kidnapped someone.

PPD says they are not commenting any further until more information comes from law enforcement inn North Carolina, who continue to investigate.

Agents with SLED and the U.S. Marshals have also assisted in the case.