Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County are warning residents of a new phone scam targeting citizens with North Carolina Concealed Handgun Permits.
According to the sheriff's office, those targeted by this scam have received a text message alerting them that their permit needs to be changed or renewed. The message also offers a link to provide the recipient's personal information.
Law enforcement officials stress that this link is not safe and has not been created by a credible nor local law enforcement agency.
Deputies say if you receive one of these message, do not click the link or provide any personal or identifying information about yourself. You can also report the message here.
