WASHINGTON (AP) — This time, they’ll be ready.
The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be held on the same risers in the same spot at the U.S. Capitol where a violent, pro-Trump mob descended last week.
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Plati is leading the inauguration security, and he says the two events aren’t comparable from a security standpoint.
The theme for the event will be “America United,” an issue that’s long been a central focus for Biden but one that’s taken on added weight following last Wednesday's insurrection.
Biden himself hasn't expressed concern about his own personal security at the inauguration.
