UNIONDALE, NEW YORK (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Rivkin Radler said on Wednesday that the law firm was "taken by complete surprise" by the allegations against the attorney known as the "lottery lawyer," who represented the winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Simpsonville.
An indictment was unsealed in federal court on Tuesday charging the attorney, Jason Kurland, and three other people with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and money laundering conspiracy in what the U.S. Attorney's office called a scheme that cost Kurland's clients $107 million in losses.
Laurie Bloom, Director of Communications & Marketing for Rivkin Radler released this statement Wednesday on the firm's behalf:
“We were taken by complete surprise by the allegations against Mr. Kurland. The firm has no role in nor knowledge of the criminal activities described. We were contacted today by the US Attorney’s office and are cooperating in their investigation. The Firm has terminated its relationship with Mr. Kurland.”
Kurland's clients had won a combined $3 billion from major lottery wins, and the US Attorney's Office said those victims each paid Kurland and his law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars, in part so that he could advise them on how to safely invest their money.
"After gaining their trust with primarily traditional investments, Kurland steered his clients to invest in various entities and business deals controlled and directed by Russo, Smookler and Chierchio, and received kickbacks in return – which Kurland failed to disclose to his clients." the US Attorney's Office Eastern District of New York stated in a news release. "The defendants then used the money from the Lottery Victims’ investments to keep their scheme going and to enrich themselves. A portion of these funds was funneled back to the Lottery Victims and falsely presented to them as 'interest payments' on their investments, other funds went to Kurland as kickbacks.
The indictments allege that millions of dollars were stolen from the victims to support the defendants’ lavish lifestyles, which included private jets, expensive vacations, luxury vehicles, and two yachts.
"The funds that the defendants actually invested in various entities and deals were, in large part, eventually lost," the news release states.
