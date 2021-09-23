GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Alex Murdaugh's law firm is responding after SLED said they uncovered other potential crimes that they want to investigate while investigating the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, agents announced the new potential crimes, however, they didn't go into detail on what the crimes could be, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division:
"SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “I have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases."
On Friday, Sept. 24, Murdaugh's law firm, PMPED, released the following statement:
"We are proud of our communities and are distressed by the tragic situation involving our former partner, Alex Murdaugh. The negative attention that this has brought to the community and to our firm is regrettable.
PMPED is a robust firm with skilled, experienced attorneys who represent our clients with a fierce commitment to obtaining justice. We were shocked and dismayed to learn that Alex violated our principles and code of ethics. He lied and he stole from us. No member of PMPED was aware of Alex’s scheme. When we learned he betrayed our trust, we requested his resignation immediately. We have yet to speak to anyone who was aware of his addiction to opioids.
While Alex’s situation is tragic, be assured the firm is strong and focused on representing its many clients. We provide legal services locally and statewide. We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards in handling our clients’ cases. Despite the widespread recent publicity, we continue to work to represent our clients with the same diligence and professionalism as prior to the discovery of Alex’s misdeeds. The funds taken by Alex will not affect current or future PMPED operations. No client of PMPED will suffer a financial loss as a result of Alex’s misconduct.
We have read the media reports about the lawsuit and settlement resulting from the death of Gloria Satterfield. If these reports are accurate, we are stunned at what occurred. It’s important for everyone to know that PMPED did not represent Alex in that case. His insurance company hired counsel to represent him.
Like many of you, we have lots of questions about Alex and what has recently come to light. We don’t know the answers, but we will continue assisting law enforcement and other authorities in efforts to find the truth.
PMPED is committed to our clients and community. You can count on us to operate our firm in an honorable and transparent fashion."
This all comes after Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday, Sept. 16 in connection with a shooting incident on Sept. 4. Murdaugh conspired with Curtis Edward Smith to help him commit suicide so his son could collect a life insurance policy of around $10 million, according to an affidavit.
Murdaugh is charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
SLED is also investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield, who was a housekeeper for the Murdaugh’s, according to the Division.
The Hampton County Coroner’s Office said her death was ruled “natural” on the death certificate, but now says it’s inconsistent with the injuries she would have gotten in a trip and fall.
Her death was also not reported at the time and an there was no autopsy, according to the Office.
