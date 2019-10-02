SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Jerrod Fussnecker said his office decided not to file criminal charges against a Greenville County deputy who shot a Simpsonville man through a window of the man’s home back in June.
The deputy was dispatched to the home on Eastcrest Drive to check on a medical alarm and shot the homeowner, who was armed with a gun in his house.
In a letter sent to SLED in September, Fussnecker said it was his legal opinion that the deputy “used lawful force under the circumstances.”
The homeowner never fired his weapon.
