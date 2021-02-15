TRAVELERS REST – State and local lawmakers announced Monday that they were working to get a freestanding emergency room back open in northern Greenville County.
State Rep. Mike Burns said the permanent closure of Prisma’s emergency room left a major need for emergency medical services for people who live in far northern Greenville County.
Burns said it can take an ambulance up to 40 minutes to reach homes in northernmost parts of the county, and another 40 minutes back to hospitals with emergency rooms.
Primsa initially closed the ER at it’s Travelers Rest hospital campus in April of 2020 to utilize the space as a COVID-19 treatment space. That closure was going to be a temporary one. Then, in November of 2020, Prisma announced that the ER in Travelers Rest would not reopen.
“That created a big healthcare gap in northern Greenville County,” Burns said.
Burns on Monday announced, along with several other lawmakers and health officials, that “a work coalition is coming together to figure this out.”
Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill said the coalition would consist of representatives from Greenville County Council, Bon Secours St. Francis Health, and the Medical University of South Carolina.
“Greenville County will be a partner with Bon Secours St. Francis and with the Medical University of South Carolina to bring emergency treatment back to the people of northern Greenville County,” Dill said in the news release.
Officials said the goal is to establish a free-standing emergency room in the Travelers Rest area. The new facility will also offer telemedicine services.
In the meantime, Burns said the coalition has three problems to solve: figuring out how to staff it, where to locate it, and how to finance it.
PREVIOUSLY - Prisma will not reopen emergency department at North Greenville Hospital, will instead expand primary care in area
