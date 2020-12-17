CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University said 43 student-athletes and 11 students in support roles and spirit squads are graduating on Thursday.
Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates.
17 graduates are from the football program. The list includes Trevor Lawrence (marketing), Travis Etienne (sports communication) and Amari Rodgers (sports communication), all of whom are semifinalists for major college football awards as well. Disney Spirit Award recipient Darien Rencher (psychology) is also among those scheduled to graduate.
Clemson's football program will enter postseason play on Saturday with 23 graduates on its roster.
Five members of Clemson’s 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship team are also graduating, including ACC Tournament MVP Kimarni Smith (psychology).
Andrea Foster (health science), an All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection Janell Fullerton (psychology) are among those graduating from women’s track and field programs.
The full list of graduates is below:
NAME
SPORT /AREA
DEGREE
MAJOR
Matt Bockhorst
Football
BS
Financial Management
J.C. Chalk
Football
BS
Agribusiness
Peter Cote
Football
BS
Financial Management
Travis Etienne
Football
BA
Sports Communication
Justin Foster
Football
BS
Construction Science and Management
K.J. Henry
Football
BA
Sports Communication
Trevor Lawrence
Football
BS
Marketing
Cornell Powell
Football
BS
Management
Luke Price
Football
BS
Health Science
Darien Rencher
Football
BA
Psychology
Amari Rodgers
Football
BA
Sports Communication
Will Spiers
Football
BS
Construction Science and Management
Xavier Thomas
Football
BS
Criminal Justice
Tyler Traynham
Football
Master's
Athletic Leadership
Nolan Turner
Football
BS
Financial Management
Blake Vinson
Football
BS
Economics
Jordan Williams
Football
BA
Communication
Max Fisher
Men's Soccer
Master's
Mechanical Engineering
Callum Johnson
Men's Soccer
Master's
Athletic Leadership
Justin Malou
Men's Soccer
BA
Sports Communication
Quinn McNeill
Men's Soccer
BS
Management
Kimarni Smith
Men's Soccer
BS
Psychology
Matteo Vialmin
Men's Tennis
BS
Management
Juwan Augustin-Mayers
Men's Track & Field
BA
Communications
Fabian Hewitt
Men's Track & Field
BA
Criminal Justice
Alex Sands
Men's Track & Field
BS
PRTM
Zack Erwin
Tiger Trust/Baseball
BS
Management
Alex Eubanks
Tiger Trust/Baseball
BS
PRTM
Spencer Kieboom
Tiger Trust/Baseball
BS
Marketing
Oguchi Onyewu
Tiger Trust/Men's Soccer
BA
Language & International Business
Taylor Knorr
Rowing
BS
Financial Management
Katelyn DeGuzman
Volleyball
BS
Biological Sciences
Alyssa Deloney
Volleyball
BS
Marketing
Jori Radtke
Volleyball
BA
Communication
Mikayla Hayes
Women's Basketball
BA
Communication
Clarina Wang
Women's Diving
BA
Communications
Callista Rice
Women's Golf
BS
Health Science
Mariana Speckmaier
Women's Soccer
BS
Financial Managment
Mackenzy Middlebrooks
Women's Tennis
BA
Communication
Andrea Foster
Women's Track & Field
BS
Health Science
Janell Fullerton
Women's Track & Field
BS
Psychology
Miquel Harris
Women's Track & Field
BS
Management
Kate Miekley
Women's Track & Field
BA
Language & International Busin
Seth Lollis
Athletic Training
BS
Biological Sciences
Kya Benton
Cheer
BA
Communication
Grayson Charpia
Cheer
BS
Management
Jack Gregory
Cheer
BS
Construction Science & Management
Michael Grimsley
Cheer
BS
Computer Science
Matthew Prevette
Cheer
BS
Packaging Science
Christina Schlosser
Cheer
BS
PRTM
Jacob Dale
Manager
BS
Industrial Engineering
Zach Bozard
Video
BA
Political Science
Easton Smith
Video
BA
Sports Communication
Blake Still
Video
BS
PRTM
