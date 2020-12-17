Virus Outbreak-Shrinking Season Football

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University said 43 student-athletes and 11 students in support roles and spirit squads are graduating on Thursday.

Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates.

17 graduates are from the football program. The list includes Trevor Lawrence (marketing), Travis Etienne (sports communication) and Amari Rodgers (sports communication), all of whom are semifinalists for major college football awards as well. Disney Spirit Award recipient Darien Rencher (psychology) is also among those scheduled to graduate.

Clemson's football program will enter postseason play on Saturday with 23 graduates on its roster.

Five members of Clemson’s 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship team are also graduating, including ACC Tournament MVP Kimarni Smith (psychology).

Andrea Foster (health science), an All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection Janell Fullerton (psychology) are among those graduating from women’s track and field programs.

The full list of graduates is below:

NAME

SPORT /AREA

DEGREE

MAJOR

Matt Bockhorst

Football

BS

Financial Management

J.C. Chalk

Football

BS

Agribusiness

Peter Cote

Football

BS

Financial Management

Travis Etienne

Football

BA

Sports Communication

Justin Foster

Football

BS

Construction Science and Management

K.J. Henry

Football

BA

Sports Communication

Trevor Lawrence

Football

BS

Marketing

Cornell Powell

Football

BS

Management

Luke Price

Football

BS

Health Science

Darien Rencher

Football

BA

Psychology

Amari Rodgers

Football

BA

Sports Communication

Will Spiers

Football

BS

Construction Science and Management

Xavier Thomas

Football

BS

Criminal Justice

Tyler Traynham

Football

Master's

Athletic Leadership

Nolan Turner

Football

BS

Financial Management

Blake Vinson

Football

BS

Economics

Jordan Williams

Football

BA

Communication

Max Fisher

Men's Soccer

Master's

Mechanical Engineering

Callum Johnson

Men's Soccer

Master's

Athletic Leadership

Justin Malou

Men's Soccer

BA

Sports Communication

Quinn McNeill

Men's Soccer

BS

Management

Kimarni Smith

Men's Soccer

BS

Psychology

Matteo Vialmin

Men's Tennis

BS

Management

Juwan Augustin-Mayers

Men's Track & Field

BA

Communications

Fabian Hewitt

Men's Track & Field

BA

Criminal Justice

Alex Sands

Men's Track & Field

BS

PRTM

Zack Erwin

Tiger Trust/Baseball

BS

Management

Alex Eubanks

Tiger Trust/Baseball

BS

PRTM

Spencer Kieboom

Tiger Trust/Baseball

BS

Marketing

Oguchi Onyewu

Tiger Trust/Men's Soccer

BA

Language & International Business

Taylor Knorr

Rowing

BS

Financial Management

Katelyn DeGuzman

Volleyball

BS

Biological Sciences

Alyssa Deloney

Volleyball

BS

Marketing

Jori Radtke

Volleyball

BA

Communication

Mikayla Hayes

Women's Basketball

BA

Communication

Clarina Wang

Women's Diving

BA

Communications

Callista Rice

Women's Golf

BS

Health Science

Mariana Speckmaier

Women's Soccer

BS

Financial Managment

Mackenzy Middlebrooks

Women's Tennis

BA

Communication

Andrea Foster

Women's Track & Field

BS

Health Science

Janell Fullerton

Women's Track & Field

BS

Psychology

Miquel Harris

Women's Track & Field

BS

Management

Kate Miekley

Women's Track & Field

BA

Language & International Busin

Seth Lollis

Athletic Training

BS

Biological Sciences

Kya Benton

Cheer

BA

Communication

Grayson Charpia

Cheer

BS

Management

Jack Gregory

Cheer

BS

Construction Science & Management

Michael Grimsley

Cheer

BS

Computer Science

Matthew Prevette

Cheer

BS

Packaging Science

Christina Schlosser

Cheer

BS

PRTM

Jacob Dale

Manager

BS

Industrial Engineering

Zach Bozard

Video

BA

Political Science

Easton Smith

Video

BA

Sports Communication

Blake Still

Video

BS

PRTM

