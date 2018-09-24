CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson announced Monday that Trevor Lawrence was named the team’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Syracuse.
Lawrence, a freshman from Cartersville, GA, threw four touchdowns in Clemson’s Sept. 22 victory over Georgia Tech.
Overall, he completed 13 of 18 passes for 176 yards at Georgia Tech.
Clemson will play Syracuse at home in Death Valley on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.