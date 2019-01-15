GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The family of a woman killed in a 2017 drunk driving crash has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver sentenced in the crash and three Greenville restaurants accused of serving alcohol to the minor.
The crash happened on Sept. 1, 2017 along I-385 in Fountain Inn and claimed the life of 72-year-old Geraldine Bailey, who was on her way to work at the time of the crash.
Then-19-year-old Abrielle Redden was charged with DUI in the case and later sentenced to six years in prison. She had a blood alcohol content of .103 after the crash, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that, prior to the crash, Redden visited three restaurants in Greenville and was served alcohol at each location. The suit names those restaurants as Grimaldi’s Pizzeria on Woodruff Road, Carolina Ale House on Woodruff Road, and The Flat on Pelham Road.
The lawsuit claims Redden was not asked to provide identification to prove her age at any of the restaurants and was served alcohol to the point where she was inebriated. Redden was reportedly served wine and liquor at the restaurants.
“Had Miss Redden been properly identified as a minor at any of these establishments, she would not have been served alcohol. Thus, this accident and the death of Mrs. Bailey would have been avoided.” The lawsuit states.
Bailey’s family is seeking damages for wrongful death, negligence on behalf of the restaurant owners for not preventing the sale of alcohol to the minor, and negligence on Redden’s part for breaking multiple traffic laws and driving drunk.
The lawsuit, filed in December 2018, calls for a jury trial.
FOX Carolina reached out to all three businesses for comment.
Grimaldi's responded with:
Thank you for your note. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria does not comment on pending litigation.
Carolina Ale House and The Flat have not yet responded to our request.
Redden, now 20, is incarcerated at Graham Correctional, according to the SC Department of Corrections.
