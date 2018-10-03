PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a 7-year-old girl are accusing the School District of Pickens County School District of failing to help the child after she was sexually assaulted by another student on a school bus, according to a federal lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed on September 20 by attorney Joshua Slavin on behalf of Pinnacle Financial Partners, which is listed as conservator and guardian ad litem for the victim and her parents.
The lawsuit claims the sexual assault occurred on Oct. 18, 2016, during a bus ride to McKissick Elementary School. It states a 7-year-old boy pulled down the girl's pants and attempted to perform a sex act on her.
The lawsuit accused the school district of being grossly negligent in handling the case, claiming the school district waited three days before notifying the parents, claiming that administrators interrogated the girl without proper training and blamed her for what happened, and claiming that the school district did not offer the victim help from a guidance counselor until three weeks after the offense.
The lawsuit also claims the male student was never disciplined after the assault.
The lawsuit is seeking damages for physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, impairment of health and bodily efficiency, loss of sleep, inability to concentrate, and lost educational opportunities.
John Eby, a spokesman for the school district issued this statement on the pending litigation:
SDPC has received the lawsuit you have mentioned, and we have referred the matter to our attorneys. Both of the children involved in the alleged incident were 7 years old. Given the extremely sensitive nature of the allegations, our response to the complaints listed in the suit will be made during legal proceedings by our legal counsel.
Every SDPC employee is trained in how to correctly respond to reports of sexual assault. We are committed to the safety of every one of our students whenever they are in our care.
A formal response from the school district has not yet been filed.
Attorney Joshua Slavin asks that any families of other students who may have had similar experiences contact him at www.attorneycarolina.com or josh@attorneycarolina.com.
McKissick Elementary has since been renamed MicKissick Academy of Science and Technology.
