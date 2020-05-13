GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to court records, a lawsuit challenging a waiver granted to a faith-based foster care program in the Upstate has been allowed to move forward after federal and state officials tried to get the suit dismissed.
In a press release Friday, LGBTQ advocacy group Lambda Legal said a U.S. District Court allowed the lawsuit filed on behalf of a lesbian couple to move forward, challenging a federal waiver granted to faith-based adoption agencies that receive government funding.
“No child in foster care who can’t safely be with their family should be denied the opportunity of a loving and nurturing foster home simply because the prospective parents don’t meet a taxpayer-funded agency’s religious litmus test. Eden’s and Brandy’s faith and sexual orientation have no bearing on their suitability to provide a home for children in need,” said Currey Cook, counsel and director of the Youth in Out-Of-Home Care Project at Lambda Legal.
According to Lambda Legal, lesbian couple Brandy Welch and Eden Rogers were denied the opportunity to foster a child through Miracle Hill Ministries. According to Miracle Hill’s website, the organization works to “recruit and equip Christian foster parents.”
Lambda Legal says the couple was denied after applying online in April 2019, identifying themselves as a same-sex couple and as members of the Unitarian Universalist church. They received an email the next month with the denial, with a supervisor from Miracle Hill saying the agency felt “a religious obligations with foster parents who share our beliefs and who are active in a Christian church.”
That was when Lambda Legal filed suit along with the ACLU, the ACLU of South Carolina, and the South Carolina Equality Coalition against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the state of South Carolina.
Lambda Legal said the South Carolina Department of Social Services determined in January 2018 that Miracle Hill violated federal and state nondiscrimination policies by using religious criteria when screening prospective foster parents. The next month, Lambda Legal says Governor Henry McMaster sought a waiver for the agency to allow the faith-based screening to continue. In November 2018, Lambda Legal, the ACLU, and several allied organizations sent a letter to HHS secretary Alex Azar calling for him not to grant the waiver. However, HHS granted the waiver in January 2019.
“We are very excited to hear our case is going forward in court. There are many children in South Carolina that need foster homes, and we remain hopeful that couples like us can provide children a lovely home without being rejected or discriminated against,” said Welch and Rogers.
We reached out to HHS for comment, who then directed us to the Department of Justice. We have reached out to the DOJ, along with Gov. McMaster’s office and Miracle Hill.
Miracle Hill was not named in the lawsuit, but released the following statement:
For 83 years Miracle Hill Ministries has served homeless children and adults in the Upstate. We serve all of our guests regardless of race, gender, religion, orientation, disability, national origin or age.
Miracle Hill Ministries has never prevented anyone from fostering, nor would we desire to do so. Miracle Hill Foster Care is just one of multiple private agencies prospective foster parents can work with in the Upstate and across the State.
Additionally, the South Carolina Department of Social Services itself is available to assist and license foster parents in every county of the State. Miracle Hill gladly serves any child in need, and our ability to recruit and support foster families within the Christian community adds to the pool of available homes in South Carolina without hindering any qualified foster parent from serving foster children by partnering with other local private agencies or directly with SCDSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.