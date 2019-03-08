Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County School District, elementary school, and principal are being sued after a mother claims her ten-year-old daughter was told by the school's principal that her essay on LGBTQ rights was inappropriate.
Anderson Mill Elementary School, Spartanburg County School District 6 and Principal Elizabeth Foster were all named as defendants in the suit filed this week in federal court.
According to the lawsuit, students were given an assignment by their teacher to write a paper on any topic, addressed "to society."
The lawsuit states that it was the understanding of the plaintiff that all fourth grade students were given this assignment, with the end goal being that all the papers would be combined, published and sent home with the students.
The lawsuit says the plaintiff, identified as Hannah Robertson on behalf of her minor daughter, claims that the principal reviewed all of the papers and said the school would not publish the girl's paper. The lawsuit claims the principal said the essay topic was not acceptable, not age-appropriate and would make other parents upset.
The plaintiffs claim that the school violated the fourth grader's First Amendment Right to Freedom of Speech. The suit states that by forcing the plaintiff to change the topic of her paper, the principal denied the girl of her right to engage in protected speech.
FOX Carolina reached out to the school district, which released the following comment:
“While the district has not been officially served, we have reviewed the contents of this lawsuit. Based on the fact that this is a legal matter we are limited with the amount of information we can release. However, we do consider the claims in this lawsuit to be inaccurate. The district has forwarded a copy of this lawsuit to our attorney and look forward to sharing our side of the story. We are serious about treating every child with kindness, respect, and without discrimination.”
The lawsuit states that both Plaintiffs are proud advocates of LGBTQ rights and that the Plaintiff decided that she “wanted her paper to help society learn to treat members of the LGBTQ community equally."
Her paper read as follows after two written drafts (verbatim):
“To society,
I don’t know if you know this but peoples view on Tran’s genders is an issue. People think that men should not dress like a women, and saying mean things. They think that they are choosing the wrong thing in life. In the world people can choose who they want to be not being told that THEIR diction is wrong. I hope people understand that people can hurt themselves from others hurting their feelings. People need to think before they speak because one word can hurt someone’s feelings. We need to fix this because this is getting out of hand!”
The lawsuit goes on to state that Principal Foster then directed the girl to instead change her paper to be about bullying. The lawsuit says the principal told the mother that it was "not age-appropriate to discuss transgenders, lesbians and drag queens outside of the home” and that “the topic would be disagreeable.”
The plaintiffs in the suit are seeking to "recover compensatory damages for emotional pain and suffering as well as other damages as deemed appropriate by the Court."
FOX Carolina reached out to Hannah Robertson but she declined to comment to us.
