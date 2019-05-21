CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A food science and technology major at Clemson University has filed a lawsuit against a former professor, the university’s Title IX coordinator, the university, and Clemson’s Board of trustees claiming he was a victim of sexual harassment at the hands of a professor, that he was improperly paid as a student worker, and that the school failed to take appropriate corrective or remedial measures.
The student is seeking actual and punitive damages, court and attorney fees, as well as restitution and payment of wages and overtime earnings.
The suit was filed on May 16 and lays out in great detail the allegations against former professor Felix H. Barron, PhD.
The lawsuit alleges Barron advised the student not to record hours worked after 5 p.m. and “doctored” the student’s time sheets so they would not reflect multiple evening work sessions and trips to Barron’s Seneca home. These home visits often began with hugs or kisses on the student’s cheek and would involving the consumption of wine, the suit claims.
The suit also alleges that Barron made the student try on clothes in front of him. Barron also allegedly required the student to groom himself in a certain manner and at times insisted on shaving the student’s face and body.
Things escalated during a weeklong work trip to Peru in April 2018, during which the student claims that Barron made multiple attempts to unclothe him, grabbed his genitals, and eventually forced him to share a room with the professor.
The student and Barron were visiting the South American country to make presentations about food safety issues on behalf of the university.
The lawsuit claims he did not know how to report the abuse in the foreign country and had to endure it until he returned home to the Upstate, when he revealed details of the abuse to his mother.
On April 18, 2018 the student filed a complaint with Clemson’s Office of Access and Equity as, the lawsuit states, Barron continued to harass the student with text messages that were left unanswered.
The lawsuit includes a letter from Clemson’s Title IX coordinator about the conclusion of the investigation into the complaint, which found Barron’s actions to be inappropriate.
The Title IX coordinator’s conclusions were quoted in the lawsuit as follows:
“We have determined there is sufficient evidence to support some of Dr. Barron’s
communications to you could have been reasonably perceived as sexual in
nature and were inappropriate. We further conclude the preponderance of
evidence shows Dr. Barron touched you in ways that were uncomfortable for
you and unwanted.
After reviewing all of the evidence presented by both you and Dr. Barron, we
have determined Dr. Barron’s behavior created a hostile work environment in
violation of our Anti-Harassment and Non-Discrimination Policy. Further, we
find his behavior was inappropriate for a supervisor of a student worker, as well
as for a faculty member of a student.”
A spokesman for the university confirmed Felix Barron was dismissed from the university on July 23, 2018.
The university declined to comment on the lawsuit.
FOX Carolina’s efforts to reach Barron for comment have been thus far unsuccessful.
Click here to read the full lawsuit. (The lawsuit contains explicit descriptions of the alleged sexual harassment)
