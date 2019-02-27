GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood family has filed a lawsuit against the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy reportedly struck their car head-on in October 2017.
According to the SCHP incident report, the deputy was responding to a call for service and driving with light and siren engaged on West Georgia Road near Simpsonville when he crossed the center line and struck the plaintiffs’ car head-on.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on October 14, 2017 near Leafmore Court.
The lawsuit was filed on January 25 of this year by attorney Justin Bamberg, who is representing plaintiffs Lamara Wilson, Jaquita Suit, and their two minor children.
The lawsuit claims the deputy was negligent for failing to obey traffic laws, driving too fast for conditions, failing to maintain a proper lookout, failure to apply brakes, failure to keep proper control of his vehicle, and other accusations.
The suit claims the plaintiffs suffered personal and even permanent injuries; incurred medical bills; endured mental anguish and physical pain; and caused to lose enjoyment of life.
The plaintiffs are seeking actual and punitive damages.
FOX Carolina reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment and the employment status of the deputy involved in the crash. A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office could not provide comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.