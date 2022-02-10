GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County mother has filed a lawsuit against a man facing charges in a child pornography investigation.
Bradly Post, 65, was arrested in October and is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of minors along with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Investigators say they found sexually explicit images of children in Post's possession.
A lawsuit was filed on Feb. 2 by a mother who says her child is one of the victims in pictures and videos on Post's phone.
According to the lawsuit, Post is accused of forwarding the images and videos to other people as well.
The lawsuit also makes allegations against Post's fiancée, Christina Parcell, however they have not been confirmed by law enforcement. In October, Parcell was found stabbed to death in her home on Canebrake Drive.
The mother suing Post and Parcell is seeking damages for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.
A jury trial has been requested for the case.
Post is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center. Investigators believe there may be more victims in the child pornography investigation and have asked anyone involved to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
