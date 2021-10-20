GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A citizen of Greenville County has filed a class action lawsuit against multiple county officials claiming that the county took money from residents through their handling of road maintenance and telecommunications fees that were found to be invalid.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of "all those similarly situated," further states that after the fees were declared invalid, the county voted not to return the money.
The named defendants in the lawsuit include County administrator Joseph Kernell and Greenville County treasurer Jill Kintigh.
The lawsuit cites a decision from the South Carolina Supreme Court handed down in June that found the fees invalid on the grounds that local governments can not impose taxes unless they are for value-based property.
According to documents, the suit claims that Greenville County has been keeping around $30 million worth of the aforementioned fees.
The lawsuit demands that the Court should award the plaintiffs ten times the amount of fees collected, bringing the total money demanded to about $300 million.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Greenville County for a statement.
Read the full lawsuit here:
MORE NEWS: Anderson County deputies searching for missing man with Alzheimer's
(1) comment
Printing and mailing checks is costly. Just reduce my tax bill by the refund amount.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.