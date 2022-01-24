ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police officers say they were called to the city's Recreational Center on Friday after a disturbance broke out during a girls' basketball game.
After reviewing surveillance video from the Anderson Rec Center, Police Chief Jim Stewart says Mandy Erlenkeuser, the mother of one of the players, was arrested and charged with third degree assault and battery. She was released on a personal recognizance bond Saturday morning.
Nyneka Young, the mother of a player on the opposing team, says her 11-year-old daughter fouled Erlenkeuser's daughter during the game which brought Erlenkeuser out of the stands and onto the court. Young claims Erlenkeuser shoved her child.
"I thought that the lady that was running, she was, you know, going to check on her child and instead she makes a turn and goes and shoves my child," Young said.
An attorney for the Erlenkeuser family, Kyle J. White, released a statement saying:
"Due to the pending class action lawsuit filed today by the Erlenkeuser family against the City and the individuals who have and continue to defame and harm them, we are unable to comment much beyond the allegations of the pleadings, but we stand by those allegations and look forward to our day in court. But the allegation that Mandy physically attacked anyone on January 21, 2022 or that Mandy did anything for racial reasons is completely and absolutely false and defamatory. The only people who were physically attacked on January 21, 2022 were Mandy and her daughter. We hope that those who physically attacked Mandy on January 21, 2022 will be brought to justice and that the completely baseless charges made against Mandy will be swiftly dismissed. We also hope that the continued campaign to bully, victimize, and defame Mandy’s family will immediately cease. If it does not, we will work tirelessly to hold all involved accountable for their disgusting and cowardly actions."
In response to the lawsuit, Young states that she stands by her account of what happened at the youth basketball game and says there are other people who also witnessed the incident.
Additionally, Young believes that Erlenkeuser should be facing a more serious charge, and the reason she isn't is because of privilege. Young sees the lawsuit as deflection.
The attorney for Erlenkeuser claims she did not shove the 11-year-old. He claims instead that his client placed her hand on the 11 year old's arm and said "that's not how you play basketball."
White says the child apparently took a step back during the verbal communication and says these accusations against his client are a lie and have caused tremendous physical and emotional harm.
On behalf of the Plantiff, Heiko Erlenkeuser, Mandy's husband, The White, Davis, and White Law Firm is filing a class action lawsuit in the court of Common Pleas in Anderson County's 10th judicial circuit, according to legal documents
The named defendants include the City Of Anderson, South Carolina, Diamond Dawson, the aunt of the 11-year-old girl, the girl's Mother, JOHN DOES, and ABC Corporations. The lawsuit states:
"Various individuals and entities who were complicit in and continue to be complicit in the harmful and defamatory actions at issue are currently unknown but are identified as John Does and ABC Corporations, and once those identities are discovered the pleadings will be amended accordingly."
The lawsuit seeks actual and punitive damages.
The lawsuit goes on to state that on Friday "individuals affiliated with the defendants Dawson and the 11-year old's mother were given access to the surveillance footage of the basketball game by employees of the City." The surveillance video became part of a Facebook Live. The lawsuit also says that "the defamatory video has been viewed over 19,000 times on Facebook and has caused social media users to attack Mandy and her family in droves..."
Attorney White says the family has been bullied and threatened.
Both Young and Dawson say they will be retaining attorneys and feel they are protected under free speech.
Meanwhile, Young says her 11-year-old is still shocked by what happened and is afraid to return to playing basketball, but they are encouraging her to continue with the sport.
Erkenleuser is also a nurse at a middle school in Anderson District 5, though she has since been placed on administrative leave during the pending investigation, the district confirmed.
The Young family says they will be meeting with District 5 officials to ask for Erlenkeuser's termination.
The Anderson Recreation Center referred Fox Carolina to the city attorney. Fox Carolina has reached out to the City of Anderson for comment and is waiting for an update. We have also requested a copy of the surveillance footage from the Anderson Police Department.
Read the full lawsuit here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.