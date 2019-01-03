GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Furman University and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity were named in a lawsuit about a rape that reportedly took place on campus in April 2018.
The lawsuit lists the victim as Jane Roe from Florida and the suspect as John Doe from Virginia.
The amended lawsuit, filed on December 11, stated the victim had been invited to a Beta Theta Pi party at an off-campus location, at which alcohol was served. The suit claims Doe was drunk and claimed he did not have a place to sleep because his roommate was entertaining a female guest, so Roe offered to let Doe sleep on the couch of her shared, on campus apartment. However, the suit claims Doe followed Roe into her room and made sexual advances, which she reportedly declined. The suit claims Doe assaulted Roe against her will.
Doe’s counterclaim, filed on December 21, states the sexual encounter was consensual and lays out pages of claims which reportedly support this. The 90-page countersuit seeks damages for defamation from both Doe and the university.
FOX Carolina reached out to Furman University for a comment. Kevin Dunlap, Parker Poe law firm offered this statement:
“Federal student privacy requirements prohibit the university or its representatives from commenting on the specifics of this case or correcting any factual inaccuracies. Furman takes very seriously any and all claims of sexual misconduct, and it stands behind its handling of the matter underlying this lawsuit. The university disagrees with the allegations against it and has responded to them in its filings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.