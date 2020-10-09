ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Former Clemson football coach Danny Ford is suing a hemp company after the lawsuit says the company ruined hemp seeds he sold them and then made false allegations about him.
The lawsuit was filed October 5, 2020 against Charleston Hemp Company, Carolina Botanical Genetics, and owner of both companies David Bulick. The suit alleges Bulick bought hemp seeds from Ford and several other hemp growers, but made “inaccurate promises” about his ability to properly make hemp oil from the seeds. The suit alleges Bulick improperly extracted and processed the seeds Ford sold him, contaminating the seeds and rendering them useless and unmarketable. The suit alleges Bulick went on to make public statements from March 2019 through March 2020 questioning the competence of Ford as a farmer.
Three plaintiffs from Alabama named in the lawsuit say they purchased the allegedly contaminated seeds from Bulick, and that all three suffered losses because they couldn’t use the seeds for making products like oils to sell.
The lawsuit calls for actual and punitive damages for negligence and recklessness, negligent representation, and for defamation, libel, or slander. A jury trial has been demanded.
A lawyer for Bulick released the following statement on his behalf:
Mr. Bulick has been made aware of the filed complaint and vigorously denies all of the allegations made in what appears to be a frivolous lawsuit against Mr. Bulick and his companies. We look forward to adjudicating this matter along with several counterclaims that will be filed against the plaintiffs. Mr. Bulick and his companies have been and continue to be ambassadors for the hemp industry in the State of South Carolina.
