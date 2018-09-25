Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - On September 28, 2016 investigators say Jesse Osborne, then 14 years old, drove to Townville Elementary School, pulled up on the playground and opened fire. Those bullets hit a teacher and two students, one of them 6-year-old Jacob Hall, died.
Now, there's a lawsuit filed against Anderson County School District Four and the Anderson County Sheriff' Office on behalf of five children. They're described in the suit as a best friend and closesly related to Hall. The pages outline the complaint with accusations all five children saw Jacob and the teacher get shot and they suffer from severe emotional distress. It states they recount the shooting daily especially the blood in the hallway. It also states they saw children on the playground scramble to get back inside the school's locked doors.
According to the lawsuit, the shooting could have been prevented, but the suit claims the school district failed to properly train employees of the school to recognize and properly deal with an active shooter situation. The lawsuit also claims that a company donated bleed control kits and offered training to school districts in Anderson County for free. The accusation is the former emergency management director didn't distribute the kits. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is also part of the lawsuit. It's accused of not identifying adequate security and failed to implement safety policies and procedures in case of an active shooter situation.
