ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A lawsuit filed after an accused intoxicated driver hit and killed an Upstate family’s dog aims to help reshape the law in South Carolina regarding a pet’s worth to its family, according to the Law Office of Kenneth Berger.
The law firm said they have filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Anderson County family whose three young children saw their dog, Susie, get hit and killed in their front yard on December 27, 2020. The lawyers claim the man who was behind the wheel of that car was accused of being intoxicated at the time, and that criminal charges are pending a jury trial.
After the dog was hit, the attorneys said the driver then continued to drive down the road, dragging Susie underneath the wheel of the vehicle for some distance. Susie had also just given birth to puppies and was nursing at the time, leaving those pups without a mother and forcing the family to bottle-feed the animals.
“Unfortunately, in the state of South Carolina, damages for injuries to a family pet are often limited to the cost of the pet much like a television or other piece of property. We hope this case will help appellate courts recognize that treasured family pets are worth much more than simply their fair market value, which for a pet may be very little,” said attorney Brad Lanford, who represents the family, in a news release.
“In South Carolina, a cause of action known as bystander liability allows a person to seek damages after witnessing a traumatizing event,” Lanford continued. “For example, if a wife saw her husband get killed by a drunk driver or other bad actor, she would be eligible to receive damages for the emotional harm she experienced. Though some states recognize bystander liability for pets, it is unclear whether this law applies to pets in South Carolina. But given the circumstances of this case, we believe it’s worth finding the answer to that question in addition to asking the Court to reconsider the actual damages for the death of a family pet.”
Lanford said the lawsuit aims to set a legal precedent that pets are not simply property and are actually valued family members. “It’s past time South Carolina’s laws recognize them as such,” the lawyer said.
