GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The lawyers for Alex Murdaugh have released a statement regarding the events surrounding him and the family death investigation.
Lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released this statement Wednesday:
On September 4, it became clear Alex believed that ending his life was his only option. Today, he knows that’s not true. For the last 20 years, there have been many people feeding his addiction to opioids. During that time, these individuals took advantage of his addiction and his ability to pay substantial funds for illegal drugs. One of those individuals took advantage of his mental illness and agreed to take Alex’s life, by shooting him in the head. Fortunately, Alex was not killed by the gunshot wound. Alex is fully cooperating with SLED in their investigations into his shooting, opioid use and the search to find the person or people responsible for the murder of his wife and son. Alex is not without fault but he is just one of many whose life has been devastated by opioid addiction.
Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was charged with assisted suicide, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, pointing and presenting a gun and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
According to an affidavit, Murdaugh allegedly conspired with Smith in a Sept. 4 shooting, providing Smith with the gun and telling Smith to shoot him in the head.
The purpose, according to the affidavit, was for Smith to kill Murdaugh so that his son could collect a life insurance payout of approximately $10 million.
