GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Lawyers representing Relentless Church filed a response on Thursday after the church had received a termination letter referencing what a church spokesperson called a false verbal agreement between former Redemption pastor Ron Carpenter and current Relentless pastor John Gray.
The letter was a 30-day termination notice of a non-residential lease that was sent to Relentless on Nov. 27, according to a response from the law firm representing Gray.
Holly Baird, a spokesperson representing Relentless clarified, the letter was not an eviction notice.
“There is absolutely no eviction notice, Baird said. “They have not been served and they are current with every financial obligation as outlined by the leases they are under.”
Baird added, “A termination letter referencing a false VERBAL agreement was sent. The letter did NOT however reference the actual signed lease agreement in which Redemption/ Ron Carpenter is in violation of not honoring amongst many other things. The Grays are current with both of their leases.”
According to the legal response, the lawyers for Gray claim Carpenter did not follow through with all the terms of the terms they initially set in the transition agreement when Gray took over the church in Greenville.
The legal response also mentions a message that Carpenter’s wife, Hope, reportedly sent to members of Relentless’ congregation, which the lawyers claim included several defamatory statements about Gray.
The lawyers conclude by stating there is hope that both sides can sit down together to resolve the issue reasonably. If not, the lawyers say Gray and his church will have no choice but to protect their reputations.
“They cannot sit back while suck defamatory and untrue statements are being purposely spread,” they attorneys’ letter states.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Carpenter and Redemption for their side of the story but have not yet received a response.
Click here to read the full response from Gray's attorneys.
