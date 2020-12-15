ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist has died after an apparent road rage incident, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Greg Shore confirmed just before 9 p.m. the motorcyclist had died inside the ER at AnMed Health. Shore says the incident unfolded just after 5 p.m. along Shockley Ferry Road near White Street, and that another driver had forced the male motorcyclist off the road.
According to the Anderson County Coroner, the victim struck a telephone pole after being run off the road.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Timothy Cathey of Anderson. Cathey's death came as the result of multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the wreck with the SC Highway Patrol.
Deputies said the wreck happened on Sunday around 4:45 p.m.
"A preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have been an intentional hit-and-run," said Public Information Officer Stephen Combs in a news release.
The coroner's office also announced that Cathey's manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
Sheriff McBride said detectives are looking for a late-2000s, dark green Chevy Trailblazer or Ford Explore with tinted rear windows. The vehicle was pulling an empty utility trailer at the time of the incident.
Iron Horse Motorcycle Lawyers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who fled the scene.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or submit an anonymous tip through Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC (274-6372).
