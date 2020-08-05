Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, August 28, Laurens County School District 55 will distribute free school supplies from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LCSD 55 offices.
The district says supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru line. Officials say everyone will need to remain in their car throughout the pickup process.
Participants will enter the district parking lot from North Caroline Street and follow traffic signs posted for the pick up route through the parking lot.
Supplies are limited, and pre-registration is required. To register your student click here.
The list of supplies the students will receive includes backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks, colored pencils, and markers. The exact supplies received will vary based on whether the student is an elementary, middle, or high school student.
To receive the free school supplies, participants must have their ticket and the student(s) must be present in the car.
Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, said, “We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our parents and students. We are grateful to the United Way of Laurens County and other gracious donors who have made this event possible.”
