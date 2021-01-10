LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced that will continue with eLearning the week of Jan. 11.
According to LCSD 55, the district originally planned to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 11, however, the high percentage of positive tests led local leaders to consider doing eLearning instead.
Superintendent, Dr. Ameca C.Thomas, said in a news release, “After consulting with local officials, the Board of Trustees, district staff, and teachers, we have determined that we must continue on eLearning. The rate of spread of COVID-19 is too high for us to add to the risk of this community... We apologize to our parents and students for the late notice".
LCSD 55 said curbside daily meal pickup will still be available at each school from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. during eLearning. Students do not have to be present in the car but the Student Nutrition Services Department will need the name of the students for whom the meals are being picked up.
The school district said they will reevaluate on Thursday, Jan. 14 to determine plans for the following week.
