LAURENS, SC (FOX County) - Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man and woman have been charged after a with neglect after a vulnerable person was found dead in a front yard.
According to the sheriff's office, on Friday, June 25 at approximately 6 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Billy Leopard Road in Cross Hill where they found a deceased body in the front yard which was later ruled as a suicide.
After further investigation, deputies said it appeared the home on Billy Leopard Road was a transitional home for vulnerable adults known as “We Are Here For You LLC,” where seven individuals were living.
Deputies said the home was a single wide mobile home without proper licensing nor the necessary medical care for the consumers living there. There was not adequate sleeping space and supervision. The mobile home was not compliant with building code requirements.
The sheriff's office said the owners of the home, Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James both of Inman, were charged with 6 counts of Knowing and Willful Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.
Anyone with information regarding regarding We Are Here For You LLC is asked to contact Investigator Cook at 864-984-4967 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
“This residence was functioning as a “business.” I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here. We are monitoring this situation closely and working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health," said Sheriff Don Reynolds in a news release.
