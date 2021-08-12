LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested and deputies are searching for one man after they cut wires in Enoree.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the bridge on Highway 221 near Spartanburg County at around 8:15 a.m. The Sheriff's Office says the deputy made contact with the three women subjects, but the man ran.
They say employees of the Piedmont Rural Telephone Company arrived on scene due to the damaged cables. Deputies say lines and wires had been cut causing the system to malfunction.
Items were observed that are commonly used in the removal of wiring and metal materials and items appearing to belong to an electric company were also observed, says deputies.
Deputies have arrested and charged the four individuals as follows:
Heather Nicole Ellason of Woodruff:
- Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System
- Possession of Controlled Substance x2
- Contraband, Possession by Prisoner
- Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals
- Grand Larceny, $10,000 or more
Nikki Lee Gerber Fields of Fountain Inn:
- Grand Larceny, $10,000 or more
- Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System
Kelly Wynee Ball of Enoree:
- Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals
- Possession of Controlled Substance x2
Deputies are still looking for Williams Joseph Godfrey of Enoree for grand larceny, &10,000 or more and malicious injury to telephone or electric utility system.
If anyone has information regarding his location, contact the Laurens County Dispatch at (864)- 984 - 2523 or leave an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers (864) - 68- CRIME.
