LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announces that the shelter located at 79 Mount Vernon Road in Laurens is overcapacity.
Deputies say that shelters across the state are full. Sergeant Geoff Brown with the Lauren's County Sheriff's Office Animal Control says one local shelter has reached a breaking point.
“Adoptions have slowed down tremendously. Our Animal Control staff is working hard and has implemented an intake policy to assist with keeping the shelter population maintained. We are over capacity and the need for adoptions and fosters is critical,” Sergeant Brown says.
Because of this critical need, Animal Control has decided to reduce adoption fees, according to officials. They add that all adoptions include deworming treatment, Heartworm testing, Heartworm/Flea/Tick preventative, vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter.
Sheriff Reynolds said in a press release, “When the shelter is full, this is not just a crisis for the Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control…this is a community crisis. This type of “full” is not your typical scenario. The shelter is maxed out. When we don’t have enough space, this creates a problem in securing other endangered dogs that are picked up daily. Our shelter is a No-Kill shelter and we are determined to find each and every dog a home.”
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting a dog from Laurens County can call (864) 682-4935, visit 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens, or check out www.Petango.com/Laurens.
