LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announces that they found 12-year-oold Tyler Anthony Lyons after he ran away on Tuesday.
Deputies said that Lyons was wearing blue sweatpants and a black T-shirt.
