LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said they investigated questionable items that a resident found on Tuesday.
Deputies said the items were found on a piece of land near Todd Quarter Road in Waterloo.
The Laurens County Coroner's office said the resident initially reported that the items were human remains. However, officials said they found no human remains at the scene.
Half of Todd Quarter Road was blocked off due to this incident.
