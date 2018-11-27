LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after he led them on a car chase Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say Donquavius LeCharles Evans of Greenwood was speeding and failed to stop when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Evans engaged deputies in a pursuit, was eventually caught and arrested.
He has been charged with speeding, failure to stop, driving under suspension and operating uninsured.
