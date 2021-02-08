LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Deputies said a man who tried to run over three deputies three days ago has been arrested after a two county chase.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a police chase with suspect driving a stolen vehicle that was initiated by Greenwood PD. After deploying stop sticks, the suspect was was taken into custody on Highway 221 South.
Deputies said the suspect, Jesse Huckabee, was charged with the following:
- Grand larceny
- Malicious injury to property
- (2) Driving under suspension, 2nd offense
- (2) Failure to stop for a blue light
- Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon
- Financial transaction card fraud
Deputies mentioned that Huckabee was already wanted for other offenses by multiple jurisdictions, including allegedly attempting to run over three deputies with a vehicle during an incident in Laurens Co. three days prior.
More news: Singulair's dangerous side effects: Allergy medicine can cause depression, suicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.